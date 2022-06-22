Defense airborne sensors market to be worth $6.67 billion by 2030: report

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK, N.Y. The defense airborne sensors market worldwide is projected to be worth $6.67 billion by 2030, the largest market value of any segment of the global airborne sensors market, according to a new report.

The report, published by Research Dive, estimates that the global airborne sensors market will generate $14.47 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2022 and 2030.

The report also indicates that growing defense and military budgets will continue to drive the sub-segment's growth over the next decade. The report projects that the five biggest market players over that period will be AVT Airborne Sensing GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, HEXAGON, and General Dynamics Corporation.

Read the full report from Research Dive.