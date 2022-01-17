E-scan radar delivery for German and Spanish Typhoons led by Leonardo

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Leonardo image. EUROPE. Leonardo announced that it has signed contracts with HENSOLDT which will see the company playing a role in the development and delivery of the Eurofighter Typhoon’s European Common Radar System Mk1 (ECRS Mk1) E-scan radar, ordered by Germany and Spain.

According to the company, Leonardo will conduct development work on new wideband capabilities and aim to provide core parts of the new radar’s antenna, Antenna Power Supply & Control (APSC) and its processor.

Leonardo is already the design authority for the ECRS Mk0 E-scan radar ordered by Kuwait and Qatar, of which officials claim the design underpins the ECRS Mk1, and is the design authority for the UK-led ECRS Mk2 radar.

Officials also claim that the German and Spanish ECRS Mk1 radar introduces a digital multi-channel receiver and new wideband transmit receive modules. In addition to the production of core antenna, APSC, and processor components, HENSOLDT has contracted Leonardo to perform development work on wideband capabilities that will exploit these new receiver and transmit receive modules.