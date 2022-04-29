Military Embedded Systems

EW systems for U.S. Navy from Lockheed Martin to include phased-array antennas from CAES

News

April 29, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

CAES graphic.

ARLINGTON, Va. CAES has won a Low Rate Initial Production Phase 1 (LRIP1) contract with Lockheed Martin to supply phased-array antennas for the Lockheed Martin Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare (AOEW) system it supplies to the U.S. Navy.  

According to the contract-win announcement from CAES, the phased-array antennas enable the AOEW AMP AN/ALQ-248 systems to have both a high sensitivity receive surveillance and an electronic attack (EA) transmit capability. CAES officials say that the antennas bolster the system’s ability to work independently or with the ship's onboard electronic surveillance sensor -- SEWIP Block 2 AN/SLQ-32(V)6, which also features CAES Antennas -- to detect incoming missiles, evaluate where they are going, and issue countermeasure techniques.

 

