EW training contract for country in Asia-Pacific won by Elbit Systems

News

September 14, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract worth $76 million to supply electronic warfare (EW) training capability to the air force of an unidentified Asia-Pacific country, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the two-year contract, Elbit Systems will supply EW training to aircrews in a "real life, multi-threat EW arena," the statement reads.

"The solution integrates a range of transmitters, sensors, communications, command and control as well as analytical and debriefing tools," the statement continues.

Elbit Systems launched the Aircrew Mobile Simulation and Training Field (AMSTF) in 2020. The EW training system is housed in a standard mobile container.

"The system records the entire session for debriefing and analysis," according to a 2020 statement from the company. "Positioning several AMSTF units within the training area enables to conduct squadron and fleet training. Designed as an open architecture system the new AMSTF trainer enables programmable and configurable operation for maximum user independence."

