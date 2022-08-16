Military Embedded Systems

G/ATOR radar tracks cruise missiles during live-fire test

News

August 16, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

G/ATOR radar tracks cruise missiles during live-fire test
Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

BALTIMORE, Maryland. The AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) multifunction center detected and tracked multiple cruise missile threats during a live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, manufacturer Northrop Grumman announced in a statement.

The system tracked each target after launch and then passed along the information to allow for the interception of those targets, the company said.

"The tests were part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ mid-tier acquisition rapid prototyping effort, known as the Ground Based Air Defense Medium-Range Intercept Capability (GBAD MRIC), a developmental program established to protect high-value areas and assets from airborne threats such as cruise missiles and aircraft," the statement added.

G/ATOR is a radar that provides 360-degree surveillance coverage and is designed to detect unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles, rockets, artillery, mortars, and other small airborne targets. It replaces a number of legacy radar systems.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Test
Comms - Communications
Avionics
News
Avionics for military aircraft to see 6% market growth over next decade

August 10, 2022
More Avionics
A.I.
South Carolina National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson
News
Cognitive electronic warfare system market to see major growth through 2026: report

August 09, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Army EW and cyber contract won by MAG Aerospace

August 15, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins
News
Satellite connectivity market to double by 2030: report

August 12, 2022
More Comms