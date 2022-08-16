G/ATOR radar tracks cruise missiles during live-fire test

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

BALTIMORE, Maryland. The AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) multifunction center detected and tracked multiple cruise missile threats during a live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, manufacturer Northrop Grumman announced in a statement.

The system tracked each target after launch and then passed along the information to allow for the interception of those targets, the company said.

"The tests were part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ mid-tier acquisition rapid prototyping effort, known as the Ground Based Air Defense Medium-Range Intercept Capability (GBAD MRIC), a developmental program established to protect high-value areas and assets from airborne threats such as cruise missiles and aircraft," the statement added.

G/ATOR is a radar that provides 360-degree surveillance coverage and is designed to detect unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles, rockets, artillery, mortars, and other small airborne targets. It replaces a number of legacy radar systems.