Ground-based surveillance radars to be supplied to UK by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

LONDON, England. Elbit Systems UK has won a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide a series of Ground-Based Surveillance Radar (GBSR) systems to the British Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement. The GBSR systems, manufactured and developed in the UK and Europe, aim to bolster front line threat detection for a variety of end-users.

Elbit Systems UK will deliver 90 GBSR systems throughout 2023 and 2024, with the potential for an additional 40 systems. The portable GBSR uses Digital Signal Processing to detect, track, and classify targets moving on or near the ground, the company says.

Enhancements to the radar include an optimized stabilization unit and open architecture software upgrades to facilitate integration with both existing and future MOD systems, the statement adds. The system also features capture software that allows for operator performance analysis, supporting extensive, data-driven training for users.