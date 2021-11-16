Military Embedded Systems

Ground Master 400 Alpha long-range 3D radar unveiled by Thales

November 16, 2021

Thales photo.

FRANCE. Thales has launched the latest member of the Ground Master family radar portfolio, the GM400 Alpha. The platform is a 3D, long-range air surveillance radar, with five-times more processing power and an extended range of 10%.

Featuring digital stacked beam technology, the GM400 Alpha is designed to detect targets from jets and missiles, to helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). A feature of the GM400 Alpha is the detection and tracking of threats such as tactical UAVs flying close to the ground, hiding near the radar, while detecting and tracking higher-altitude targets.

By applying the latest processing technology as well as advanced detection algorithms, the radar is engineered to process large amounts of complex data. The result is an improvement in detection range representing an increase of coverage surface with no change to the energy required by the transmitter or receiver parts of the radar.

The company also claims that the increase of processing capacity also provides the opportunity to include upcoming new capabilities using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms as well as enhanced cybersecurity features.

 

Thales

