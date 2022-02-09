H-1 program to be supported by Teledyne FLIR ISR sensor systems

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Teledyne FLIR photo. WILSONVILLE, Ore. Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, announced that the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center has awarded the company an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $43.9 million to service electro-optical sensor systems used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

According to the company, the contract will provide replacement parts and technical support for several land- and sea-based systems used by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, including the BRITE Star II, the Sea Star SAFIRE III, and the Star SAFIRE 380-HD.

In addition to the IDIQ award, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) also awarded Teledyne FLIR two contracts with a combined value of $16.2 million to procure BRITE Star II multi-sensory imaging systems. Officials claim that those systems are intended to support the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps H-1 program, which will develop the AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom helicopters to replace the legacy fleets of AH-1W SuperCobras and UH-1N Twin Hueys.

The Star SAFIRE and BRITE Star family of systems are manufactured in Wilsonville, Oregon and are engineered to offer image stabilization, ultra-long range performance, and internal navigation for precise targeting. The systems are fully hardened for military fixed-wing and helicopter operations and include an MWIR thermal imager, low-light cameras, and multiple laser payload options.