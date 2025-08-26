Infrared seeker from BAE Systems ships 1,000th part for THAAD interceptor

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: BAE Systems NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems reports that it recently delivered its 1,000th infrared seeker -- which provides key sensing and guidance -- to Lockheed Martin for integration on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile.

BAE Systems has designed and manufactured innovative infrared technology for the THAAD interceptor -- which is used against short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missile threats using sensors to identify and lock onto targets and route interceptors to incoming targets -- since the program's beginning, say BAE Systems officials. THAAD interceptors can destroy warheads with kinetic force both inside and outside of the atmosphere.

Neeta Jayaraman, product line director for Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems, stated: “The 1,000thTHAAD seeker delivery reinforces our collaboration with Lockheed Martin and showcases our ability to deliver reliable next-generation targeting systems on time, enhancing precision-strike capabilities to counter emerging threats.”

Work on the BAE Systems seeker takes place at the company’s facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire; and Endicott, New York.