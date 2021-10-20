Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System to be developed for Korea

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation signed cooperative agreements with LIG Nex1 and Huneed as the company develops its Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System – Korea (JSTARS-K) solution for the Republic of Korea’s Joint Moving Target Surveillance and Control Aircraft (JMTSCA) requirement.

The cooperative agreements are memoranda of understanding to deliver airborne battle management command and control (BMC2). Northrop Grumman is bringing its experience in advanced technology, software, prime systems integration, advanced sensors, and mission domain to deliver a low-risk airborne BMC2 capability.

The company also claims that Northrop Grumman’s JSTARS-K will be designed to incorporate the unique capabilities and talents of each cooperative organization with the intent to deliver a more robust solution.

According to officials, Joint STARS combines high fidelity wide-area moving target detection, synthetic aperture radar imagery, and battle management systems to locate, classify, and track surface targets in all weather conditions from standoff distances.