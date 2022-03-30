Layered missile defense integration demoed for U.S. Army

Layered missile defense integration demoed for U.S. ArmyNews
BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and the U.S. Army have further integrated the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor into the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Weapon System for a more integrated, layered missile defense system.
During a demonstration, the THAAD system launched a PAC-3 MSE to intercept a tactical ballistic missile target using proven Hit-to-Kill technology without the support of a Patriot fire unit, intended to yield greater flexibility for the warfighter.
According to the company, integration into the THAAD Weapon System could allow the PAC-3 MSE to launch earlier, enabling a longer flyout and the full use of the MSE’s kinematic capability. The test also validates the flexibility of the PAC-3 missiles, which have now been launched from various systems.
THAAD is designed for endo-and exo-battlespace, using Hit-to-Kill technology to execute its aim-point accuracy to intercept a threat with direct impact. PAC-3 MSE is an evolution of the PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) and also uses Hit-to-Kill technology to defend against threats.