Military Embedded Systems

Multi-role ESA radar for U.S. Air Force E-7 aircraft to be provided by Northrop Grumman

News

March 21, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Multi-role ESA radar for U.S. Air Force E-7 aircraft to be provided by Northrop Grumman
Photo courtesy Boeing

BALTIMORE, Maryland. Northrop Grumman will produce the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor for the U.S. Air Force E-7 aircraft, the company announced in a statement. The MESA sensor provides long-range sensing, detection, and identification capabilities, as well as simultaneous air and maritime sensing and early warning/air battle management capabilities.

The MESA sensor will provide the U.S. Air Force with "multi-domain awareness to enable decision superiority for a range of mission requirements," the company says, adding that it will allow operators to focus on other missions and pass on relevant information.

MESA is an Airborne Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) sensor that is intended to provide 360-degree situational awareness and flexibility in all weather conditions. It is currently being used by Australia, Turkey, and South Korea, and the United Kingdom E-7 AEW&C fleet is currently in production.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Image courtesy Honeywell Aerospace.
News
Avionics suite from Honeywell to be manufactured, integrated by TT Electronics

March 17, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs
Story
The fresh maintenance and sustainment challenges as UAVs take off in defense

March 21, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Boeing
News
Multi-role ESA radar for U.S. Air Force E-7 aircraft to be provided by Northrop Grumman

March 21, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jonathan Valdez Montijo
News
Virtual training & simulation for military will grow as cost, collaboration emphasized

March 21, 2023
More Cyber