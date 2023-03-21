Multi-role ESA radar for U.S. Air Force E-7 aircraft to be provided by Northrop Grumman

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Boeing

BALTIMORE, Maryland. Northrop Grumman will produce the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor for the U.S. Air Force E-7 aircraft, the company announced in a statement. The MESA sensor provides long-range sensing, detection, and identification capabilities, as well as simultaneous air and maritime sensing and early warning/air battle management capabilities.

The MESA sensor will provide the U.S. Air Force with "multi-domain awareness to enable decision superiority for a range of mission requirements," the company says, adding that it will allow operators to focus on other missions and pass on relevant information.

MESA is an Airborne Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) sensor that is intended to provide 360-degree situational awareness and flexibility in all weather conditions. It is currently being used by Australia, Turkey, and South Korea, and the United Kingdom E-7 AEW&C fleet is currently in production.