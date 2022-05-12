Military Embedded Systems

Open-architecture ground system used by USAF subject of new contract with Raytheon Intelligence & Space

May 12, 2022

Lisa Daigle

U.S. Air Force photo.

ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has won a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract to continue geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) system mission support and training for the U.S. Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) and Air National Guard locations around the world.  

Under the terms of this most recent contract, RI&S will provide mission support and engineering services to migrate GEOINT mission support and real-time sensor control for the current DCGS weapon system baseline and collaborate with the Air Force to facilitate the transition to the open-architecture DCGS.  
 

