Radar contract between Saab, Swedish defense dept. may total $68 million

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab AB LINKÖPING, Sweden. Saab AB received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), a government agency acting under Sweden's defense department, to supply the Giraffe 1X radar for one of Sweden’s ground-based air defense (GBAD) solutions.

According to the company's announcement, the order consists of Saab’s Giraffe 1X radar -- that will be installed on a Sisu GTP armored vehicle -- associated command-and-control systems, and integration to a Swedish GBAD solution.

Saab's Giraffe 1X enables users to acquire air-defense target data; detect counter-uncrewed aerial systems (UASs); and switch on sense-and-warn capability for rockets, artillery, and mortars. The radar also is capable of performing continuous software upgrades in order to meet emerging threats.

The contract period with the FMV runs until 2027, with an order value of approximately SEK 700 million ($68 million)

