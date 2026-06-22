PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Systel’s Hawk AI Strike rugged edge AI compute platform

This week’s product, the Systel Hawk AI Strike rugged edge artificial intelligence (AI) compute platform, leverages the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor. The MIL-SPEC Hawk AI is designed for demanding autonomous and compute-heavy mission-critical applications like processing sensor, video, and radar data locally to eliminate latency.

Hawk AI delivers workstation-class AI performance in a sealed, MIL-SPEC-rugged chassis engineered for deployment in the harshest environments.

NVIDIA Advantage

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor with 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS and 128GB unified memory, Hawk AI brings data center-class AI inference, computer vision, and sensor fusion capability into deployable, platform-integrated edge systems.

MOSA Alignment

As part of Systel’s Strike product family of MIL-SPEC rugged embedded compute solutions, the Hawk AI is designed with standards-based approach leveraging commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies and using a modular open systems approach (MOSA). The line of embedded solutions are purpose-built for intensive video processing and data analytics for mission-critical applications in austere environments at the extreme tactical edge.

With a hyperconvergence design approach, the computers fuse sensor capture/encode, processing, networking, storage, controls, and distribution into a single powerful and highly configurable line-replaceable unit (LRU), thereby minimizing size, weight, and, power (SWaP). Strike systems are also fully rugged with advanced thermal management for deployment and integration in any environment.

Technical Features

Chassis: Black anodized machined aluminum 6061-T6 · 12.8″W × 11.6″D × 6.2″H · 16 lbs (base configuration). Forced-air convection cooling (no air over electronics).

Processing: NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor (T5000) · 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS · 2560-core Blackwell GPU · 14-core ARM CPU · Thor module is USA country of origin

Memory 128GB LPDDR5 onboard

Storage Internal m.2 NVMe or removable u.2 NVMe SSD

Expansion PCIe Gen5 x8 · M.2 Key M NVMe · M.2 Key E wireless · MCIO x8 · Options for 10/25GbE networking, RF ports, and additional display outputs via expansion cards

IO: (1) USB-C · (1) USB 3.0 · (1) HDMI · (2) 2.5GbE w/TSN · (4) CAN FD · (4) serial · (8) GPIO

Power: 28VDC · Max system power up to 220W · MIL-STD-1275E; 704F operating

EMI/EMC: MIL-STD-461G

Temperature: Operating: -46 °C to +65 °C (MIL-STD-810H); Nonoperating: -55 °C to +85 °C

Shock and Vibration: MIL-STD-810H

Operating system: NVIDIA L4T based on Ubuntu Linux with Systel board support package

Hawk-Strike AI is currently in preproduction, Engineering development units will be available soon. [email protected] or visit systelusa.com/products/hawk-ai/.

For more information, visit the Hawk AI page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: