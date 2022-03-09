Remote sensing programs get additional $10.23 million boost for SAIC

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. RESTON, Va. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has won a $10.23 million modification to a previous U.S. Air Force contract to continue performing systems engineering and integration for remote sensing mission programs.

Work under the contract extension is set to be performed in El Segundo, California; it is expected to be completed by the end of May, 2022.

U.S. Air Force and Space Force sensing programs include the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), which supports missile early-warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness, and technical-intelligence mission areas.