Standard Missile 6 Block I missiles approved for sale to Japan

February 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Standard Missile 6 Block I missiles approved for sale to Japan
WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Japan for up to 150 Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles and related equipment, with an estimated cost of $900 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a statement.

The sale package includes MK 21 Mod 3 Vertical Launch System (VLS) canisters, component parts, engineering support, training materials, and logistics assistance, the statement reads. The transaction aims to enhance Japan’s ability to deploy Standard Missile capabilities from AEGIS-equipped surface combatants, improving its integrated air and missile defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, the agency says.

RTX Corporation, based in Camden, Arkansas, will be the primary contractor. The approval marks a continued effort to strengthen Japan’s defense posture amid evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, the agency states.

