Ukraine receives 4 air defense radars from Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Sensor company Hensoldt is sending four air defense radars to Ukraine to support its war effort against Russia, the company announced in a statement.

The TRML-4D radars will be part of Diehl Defence's IRIS-T SLM air defense system. One of the radars has already been delivered, and the remaining three will be delivered over the next few months, the statement reads.

The TRML-4D radar uses active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar technology along with multiple digitally shaped beams. The radar is capable of "detecting, tracking and classifying various types of aerial targets, with a focus on small, fast and low-flying and/or maneuvering cruise missiles and aircraft, as well as hovering helicopters," the company says, claiming it can track 1,500 targets at a radius of up to 250 kilometers.

Hensoldt currently supplies radars to German Navy frigates and corvettes, as well as for airspace surveillance for approach control at airfields.