U.S. Space Surveillance Network to be modernized by Anduril

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

EL SEGUNDO, California. Anduril Industries won a $99.7 million contract and a five-year program of record designation by U.S. Space Systems Command to provide its Lattice platform for modernizing the U.S. Space Surveillance Network (SSN), the company announced in a statement.

Lattice will replace legacy systems with a resilient mesh networking capability as part of the Space Domain Awareness Network (SDANet) initiative, which aims to enhance Space Domain Awareness architecture and next-generation Command and Control (C2) systems, the statement reads. The U.S. Space Command has set a deployment deadline of 2026.

According to the statement, SDANet's resilient mesh network will enable sensor-to-sensor tasking, rapid data sharing, and seamless integration of new systems or mission partners. The platform will connect ground-based sensors, data repositories, and command nodes to improve situational awareness and operational capabilities for U.S. Space Force and allied systems, the company says.

Operational trials in Hawaii demonstrated the system's capabilities, and full deployment to international locations is underway, the company adds.