VITA standards activity updates

Note: This update is based on the results of the May 2024 VITA Standards Organization (VSO) meeting, held in Frederick, Maryland, and hosted by DRS Technologies.

ANSI accreditation

Accredited as an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) developer, VITA provides its members with the ability to develop and promote open technology standards.

The following standards have recently been ANSI- and VITA-approved via public VITA consensus ballot:

ANSI/VITA 67.3-2023, Coaxial Interconnect on VPX – Spring-Loaded Contact on Backplane

ANSI/VITA 87-2024: MT Circular Connectors - Type 1

ANSI/VITA 91-2024: Connector for Higher Density VITA 46 Applications

All published standards are available for download by VITA members and are posted at the online VITA Store for purchase by nonmembers.

VSO study and working group activities

Standards within VITA may be initiated through the formation of a study group and developed by a working group. A study group requires the sponsorship of one VITA member, while a working group requires sponsorship of at least three VITA members.

Several working groups have current projects underway. Here’s a roundup of these projects:

Draft/VITA 46.31: Higher Data Rate VPX – Solder Tail in Blind Via

Abstract: This document defines a standard for a VPX connector that supports higher data rates, to at least 25 Gbaud – for protocols such as 100GBASE KR4 Ethernet and PCIe Gen 4. The connectors feature a short solder tail intended to be soldered into a blind via. The higher-data-rate connectors compliant to VITA 46.31 are intermateable to legacy VITA 46.0 connectors and follow the same form factor.

Status: VITA 46.31 is approved for VITA Standard Draft Trial Use available to VITA members and is available at the VITA online store. The plan is to complete the ANSI process and release once further connector qualification testing is completed.

Draft/VITA 47.1-2023: Common Requirements for Environments, Design and Construction, Safety, and Quality Standard

Abstract: The VITA 47 group of standards defines environmental, design and construction, safety, and quality requirements for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) plug-in modules intended for ground and aerospace applications. VITA 47.1 addresses requirements common across the VITA 47 group of standards. This revision updates the operating and non-operating temperature requirements, adds cold wall requirements for VITA 48.2 conduction-cooled plug-in modules, and adds additional temperature cycling and cold start requirements.

Status: Multiple additions and changes are being made to improve the usability of this standard. Revision draft is in review.

Draft/VITA 48.5-R2010 (S202x) Revision: Mechanical Standard for VPX REDI AFT Cooling – Multi Pitch Air Flow Through Cooling, 1.52” Pitch

Abstract: This standard establishes the design requirements for an air-flow-through (AFT) cooled plug-in unit. Unlike ANSI/VITA 48.1, which uses cooling air impinged directly upon the components and circuit boards, this plug-in unit uses a compact core heat exchanger located within the central heat sink of the unit and uses a military/aerospace-qualified seal on the inlet and outlet of the heat exchanger eliminating any direct air contact with the PWB and components. This seal also provides ability for chassis-level flow balancing, allowing plug-in units with different cooling requirements in the same chassis. This standard defines both a 3U and 6U form factor in various pitches and air inlet sizes, providing a high-performance thermal solution for existing or new CCA [conduction-cooled assembly] designs.

Status: This standard is open for revisions to more clearly define some of the rules and recommendations. Verification method notation being added.

Draft/VITA 48.9: VPX AFT Cooling – Retractable Seals

Abstract: This standard defines an air-flow-through module format, 3U and 6U, that uses retractable module rack seals to strengthen module-chassis seal, simplifies design by eliminating tapered module and chassis features, and eases migration of existing CCA designs to an air-cooled module format.

Status: Working group is developing a draft document.

VITA 51.4: Reliability Component Derating

Abstract: The goal of this working group is to develop a new component derating standard.

Status: This working group has joined forces with the IEEE to jointly develop this standard under IEEE-2818. The working group is reviewing comments on draft from public consensus ballot through IEEE.

VITA 65.x: OpenVPX System Standard

Abstract: The OpenVPX standard uses plug-in module mechanical, connectors, thermal, communications protocols, utility, and power definitions provided by specific VITA standards to define a series of slot, backplane, module, and standard development chassis profiles.

Status: The working group is adding additional profiles to this standard.

ANSI/VITA 67.3-2020: VPX: Coaxial Interconnect on VPX, Spring-Loaded Contact on Backplane

Abstract: The VITA 67.3 standard defines an open standard for configuration and interconnect (within the structure of VITA 67.0) enabling an interface compatible with VITA 46 containing multiposition blind-mate analog connectors with coaxial contacts, having fixed contacts on the plug-in module and spring action on the backplane.

Status: Now open for modifications to SMPS interface.

VITA 68.x: Reference SI Model Standard for Gen 4 and Higher Speeds

Abstract: This family of standards documents a reference model approach for OpenVPX signal-integrity compliance at baud rates above 10.3125 Gbaud. It defines reference OpenVPX plug-in module and backplane s-parameter models that can be used to create end-end OpenVPX reference channels in conjunction with reference VPX connector and device s-parameter models.

Status: The working group is addressing signal-integrity compliance for Gen4 and higher speeds for VPX and making general updates to remove errata from previous releases.

Draft/VITA 78.0-2022 Revision: SpaceVPX System

Abstract: This document describes an open standard for creating high-performance fault-tolerant interoperable backplanes and modules to assemble electronic systems for spacecraft and other high-availability applications. Such systems support a wide variety of use cases across the aerospace community. This standard leverages the OpenVPX standards family and the commercial infrastructure that supports these standards.

Status: The standard is open for revisions to the 2022 edition.

Draft/VITA 86-2019 Revision: High Voltage Input Sealed Connector Power Supply

Abstract: This standard defines an environmentally sealed connector pair which is compatible with the backplane footprint as defined in VITA 62.0 for 3U power supplies operating in harsh environments operating off of a high-voltage input.

Status: The standard is open for revisions.

Draft/VITA 89-202x: MT Circular Connectors – Type 2

Abstract: The VITA 89 MT circular connector standard defines a standard for circular connectors with optical MT. Circular connector shells are compliant to MIL-STD-38999. MT offer options for as many as 48 fibers per MT and for physical contact or lensed MT.

Status: VITA working group to develop a new standard for circular connectors with optical MT. Working group is developing draft document.

Draft/VITA 90.x: VNX+

Abstract: The VITA 90.x (VNX+) family of standards builds on the foundation established by VITA 74 VNX. VNX+ significantly increases performance and system versatility beyond VITA 74, while following its mechanical framework.

Status: Working groups are developing drafts for each level of VNX+.

Draft/VITA 92: High Performance Cable – Ruggedized 10 Gbaud Bulkhead High Speed, D- Sub, Rectangular Connector for Copper Cables

Abstract: This standard defines a rugged standardized 10 Gbaud interconnect system with a high pin count and high-­density, lightweight, rectangular connector (meets MIL-DTL-24308 physical envelope) for I/O. It can support multiple high-bandwidth protocols and power while optimizing SWaP [size, weight, and power] benefits in smaller systems with limited panel space availability.

Status: The working group is reviewing a draft document.

Draft/VITA 93.x: QMC – Small Form Factor Mezzanine

Abstract: This standard defines a small form factor mezzanine (SFFm) that is significantly smaller than XMC with host and I/O interface connectors. The host interface supports modern high-speed serial fabrics. The I/O interface supports either front-panel or backplane I/O. Multiple SFFm modules can be installed on various carrier-card form factors including 3U/6U Eurocards (VPX, cPCI, VME, etc.), VNX+, PCIe expansion cards, and others. It is suitable for deployment in commercial, industrial, space, or military-grade rugged environments with air-cooled or conduction-cooled formats.

Status: The working group is developing draft documents.

Draft/VITA 94.0-2024xNew: Power Distribution Plug-In Module

Abstract: This standard provides requirements for building a power distribution plug-in module with digital controls that can be used in a VPX chassis. The plug-in module will fit within the standards envelope defined for VPX modules in the VITA 48.x standards.

Status: Working group is developing a draft document.

Draft/VITA 100.0-2024xNew: VITA 100 Base Standard

Abstract: The VITA 100 suite of standards is an evolution to OpenVPX, VPX, and related mechanical standards while embracing a paradigm shift in technology and capability with at least double the pin density, speed, and power for electrical contacts. This document, the VITA 100.0 Baseline Standard, outlines the essential electrical and system architecture for the VITA 100 ecosystem.

Status: Working group is developing draft documents.

For a complete list of VITA standards available for purchase and their status, go to https://www.vita.com/Standards.