Airborne surveillance system introduced for Polish Armed Forces by Saab

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab LINKÖPING, Sweden. Saab recently unveiled the Saab 340 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft for its Polish customers during a ceremony in Linköping, which came two months following Poland's acquisition of two such AEW aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The Saab 340 AEW is equipped with the Erieye radar. The airborne surveillance system, including its associated ground equipment, is intended to enhance situational overview such as air monitoring and rescue operations.

The Erieye AEW/AEW&C system configurations by Saab have found buyers in nine countries, the company adds.