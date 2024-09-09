Airborne surveillance systems to be delivered to Japan by Teledyne FLIR

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR

TOKYO, Japan. Teledyne FLIR Defense will deliver its Star SAFIRE 380-HLD multi-spectral imaging systems to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) as part of a contract worth up to $20.8 million, the company announced in a statement.

The imaging systems will be integrated into the JMSDF’s SH-60L helicopters, which are used for anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and other maritime missions. Teledyne FLIR is set to provide ten systems over the next three years, with two units already delivered for testing and evaluation, according to the statement.

The Star SAFIRE 380-HLD offers ultra-long-range performance and laser targeting capabilities, providing high-definition visual and thermal imagery for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, the company says.