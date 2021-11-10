Military Embedded Systems

Royal Navy's electronic warfare system to be supported by BEQ team

November 10, 2021

LONDON. Babcock International Group (Babcock), defense, security, and aerospace company has been awarded a 13-year contract by the U.K.’s Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S)  for the design, manufacture, delivery/commisioning, and in-service support to the Maritime Electronic Warfare Systems Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Increment 1.

Babcock will deliver the program together with its collaboration partners, Elbit Systems U.K. (ESUK) and QinetiQ. Part of the MEWSIC Increment 1 covers the acquisition, integration, and through-life support of a sensor suite and a command & control system and its associated systems for in-scope Royal Navy platforms.

Babcock is the prime contractor within the Babcock, ESUK, and QinetiQ (BEQ) collaboration. The collaboration will operate as a single team to deliver the solution, based upon proven operational technology, knowledge of the platforms, and experience in delivering digital Electronic Support Measures on a global basis.

The program will aim to upgrade the Radar Electronic Support Measure and Electronic Warfare Command and Control capabilities for maritime platforms. This capability will support the execution of military tasks that exploit electromagnetic energy for shared situational awareness, informed command support, decision support, and force protection.  

 

