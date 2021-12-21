Sea Giraffe AMB radar antenna kits to be delivered to Royal Canadian Navy

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Saab photo. SWEDEN. Saab has signed a contract for multi-role Sea Giraffe AMB naval radars antenna kits, for the upgrade of the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax Class frigates. The contract also includes associated equipment and spare parts.

According to the company, the upgrade is based on the customers’ requirement to sustain the service life and enhance the performance of the Halifax Class frigates. The work will be carried out in Halifax, Canada and Gothenburg, Sweden, starting this calendar year and continuing through 2026.

Sea Giraffe AMB is a multi-role 3D surveillance radar system for naval applications. It is designed to provide medium range, simultaneous air and surface surveillance and has a weapon designation capability. Officials claim it is suitable for demanding naval environments from the littorals to blue-water operations.