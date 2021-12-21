Military Embedded Systems

Sea Giraffe AMB radar antenna kits to be delivered to Royal Canadian Navy

News

December 21, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Saab photo.

SWEDEN. Saab has signed a contract for multi-role Sea Giraffe AMB naval radars antenna kits, for the upgrade of the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax Class frigates. The contract also includes associated equipment and spare parts.

According to the company, the upgrade is based on the customers’ requirement to sustain the service life and enhance the performance of the Halifax Class frigates. The work will be carried out in Halifax, Canada and Gothenburg, Sweden, starting this calendar year and continuing through 2026.

Sea Giraffe AMB is a multi-role 3D surveillance radar system for naval applications. It is designed to provide medium range, simultaneous air and surface surveillance and has a weapon designation capability. Officials claim it is suitable for demanding naval environments from the littorals to blue-water operations.

 
Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Unmanned
Artist concept: DARPA
News
UUV performers chosen for Phase 2 of DARPA Manta Ray program
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Saab photo.
News
Sea Giraffe AMB radar antenna kits to be delivered to Royal Canadian Navy
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic: SAIC
News
Simulation technology from SAIC will help U.S. Air Force assess next-gen weapons systems
More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
Kaman Bluetooth ParallelPro Increases Efficiency and Service Life in CVD Process Control
More Comms