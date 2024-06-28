Military Embedded Systems

Third GlobalEye aircraft to be delivered to Swedish FMV by Saab

News

June 28, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the delivery of a third GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, valued at approximately SEK 2.6 billion, will see the delivery of the aircraft from 2024 to 2029. This order is based on an option included in Saab’s contract with FMV from June 2022, which initially covered two GlobalEye aircraft and included options for two additional units, the company says.

GlobalEye, designated as S 106 in Sweden, is a multi-domain AEW&C solution equipped with various active and passive sensors for long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea, and on land. The system provides real-time information to air forces, armies, and navies, enhancing situational awareness and enabling early detection of threats, according to the statement.

