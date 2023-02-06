USAF inks $287 million contract with Curtiss-Wright for flight-test instrumentation

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

F-35 Lightning II image courtesy Curtiss-Wright. EDWARDS, Calif. Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) – Air Force Test Center (AFTC) has entered into a 10-year, $287 million firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract with Curtiss-Wright under which Curtiss-Wright will provide its High Speed Data Acquisition System (HSDAS) aerospace instrumentation technology to support AFTC flight test programs.

Under the terms of the contract, Curtiss-Wright will supply the AFTC with its HSDAS aerospace instrumentation technology to support AFTC flight-test programs; the technology includes high-speed data acquisition, network, recording, gateway, RF, and data analysis software products and services used for flight-test instrumentation (FTI). The contract also calls for Curtiss-Wright to provide products, enhancements, upgrades, repair services, field service, and technical support to the HSDAS.

Work will be performed by Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, primarily at its TTC (Teletronics) facility in Newtown, Pennsylvania and at its IADS facility in Palmdale, California.