Military Embedded Systems

USAF inks $287 million contract with Curtiss-Wright for flight-test instrumentation

News

February 06, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

F-35 Lightning II image courtesy Curtiss-Wright.

EDWARDS, Calif. Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) – Air Force Test Center (AFTC) has entered into a 10-year, $287 million firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract with Curtiss-Wright under which Curtiss-Wright will provide its High Speed Data Acquisition System (HSDAS) aerospace instrumentation technology to support AFTC flight test programs.

Under the terms of the contract, Curtiss-Wright will supply the AFTC with its HSDAS aerospace instrumentation technology to support AFTC flight-test programs; the technology includes high-speed data acquisition, network, recording, gateway, RF, and data analysis software products and services used for flight-test instrumentation (FTI). The contract also calls for Curtiss-Wright to provide products, enhancements, upgrades, repair services, field service, and technical support to the HSDAS.

Work will be performed by Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, primarily at its TTC (Teletronics) facility in Newtown, Pennsylvania and at its IADS facility in Palmdale, California. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website

Curtiss-Wright

20130 Lakeview Center Plaza
Ashburn, Virginia 20147
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Avionics
Illustration courtesy General Atomics
News
Seaplane development contract for DARPA won by General Atomics

February 03, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy General Atomics
News
Satellite comms tested via MQ-9 drone in General Atomics, U.S. military test

February 06, 2023
More Unmanned
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the military can speed data mobility for smart decisions on the move

February 03, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
News
Satellite communications market to double by 2031: report

February 02, 2023
More Comms