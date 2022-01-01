Military Embedded Systems

3U VPX synchronizer for phase-coherent signal acquisition

SOSA aligned module accelerates design of complex beamforming and phased array applications

Model 5503
The Model 5503 is a SOSA aligned COTS module that simplifies complex synchronization tasks for beamforming and phased-array applications used in radar, electronic warfare, and communications, maximizing reception and transmission of signals and reducing development costs and design time. The module can synchronize up to 32 channels across four RFSoC Quartz® modules, satisfying the growing need for synchronization in multi-element systems with high channel counts. The Model 5503 is highly integrated and optimized for RFSoC designs, allowing engineers to focus on the application itself, saving valuable development time and cost. Its SOSA aligned architecture facilitates interoperability, re-use, and rapid technology insertion.

