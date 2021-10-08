Military Embedded Systems

Bringing AI to the tactical edge with Xilinx® Versal™ ACAP

Sponsored Story

October 08, 2021

While increased performance and system-level functionality drive unprecedented possibilities, disruptive technologies are necessary to meet industry requirements and maintain spectrum dominance in radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems.  

Gain a broader understanding of using artificial intelligence to dramatically increase processing performance in radar and EW systems. Learn how industry leaders are working together to deliver up to 20× more processing power closer to the edge enabling faster, stronger, and more capable systems.  

Join Xilinx, Mercury Systems and Military Embedded Systems in an engaging live webinar, Bringing AI to the tactical edge with Xilinx® Versal™ ACAP.

Register

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]

Xilinx

2100 Logic Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
Website
(408) 559-7778
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Cognitive EW
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Unmanned
General Atomics photo.
News
MOSA approach to be incorporated into Gray Eagle ER UAS
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
Bringing AI to the tactical edge with Xilinx® Versal™ ACAP
More Radar/EW
Comms
General Dynamics photo.
News
General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021
More Comms