Bringing AI to the tactical edge with Xilinx® Versal™ ACAPSponsored Story
October 08, 2021
Gain a broader understanding of using artificial intelligence to dramatically increase processing performance in radar and EW systems. Learn how industry leaders are working together to deliver up to 20× more processing power closer to the edge enabling faster, stronger, and more capable systems.
Join Xilinx, Mercury Systems and Military Embedded Systems in an engaging live webinar, Bringing AI to the tactical edge with Xilinx® Versal™ ACAP.