Bringing AI to the tactical edge with Xilinx® Versal™ ACAP

While increased performance and system-level functionality drive unprecedented possibilities, disruptive technologies are necessary to meet industry requirements and maintain spectrum dominance in radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Gain a broader understanding of using artificial intelligence to dramatically increase processing performance in radar and EW systems. Learn how industry leaders are working together to deliver up to 20× more processing power closer to the edge enabling faster, stronger, and more capable systems.

Join Xilinx, Mercury Systems and Military Embedded Systems in an engaging live webinar, Bringing AI to the tactical edge with Xilinx® Versal™ ACAP.

Register