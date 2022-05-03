Dawn VME - Your SOSA Partner, Today and Tomorrow.

The acceleration of new technology demands our deployed platforms evolve into adaptable systems.

Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA™) transitions sensor systems to expedite interoperability, reuse and disruptive agility. OpenVPX-based SOSA facilitates subsystem SWaP-C improvements and rapid technology upgrades.

To implement new technology faster at reduced cost is a core priority at Dawn. Dawn VME Products is committed to leadership in SOSA modules and infrastructure.

Dawn VME Products is a premier privately-held manufacturer of high performance embedded components, modules and packaging systems. Founded in 1985, Dawn is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical products based on the VITA™ and PICMG® architectures.

Dawn provides customers an in-depth and broad range of system and product knowledge and expertise coupled with the latest tools in design and manufacture to enable fast turn-around, competitively priced, quality design, manufacturing and support of a wide range of custom requirements.

Our long history of customer satisfaction, proven design and manufacturing capabilities makes us the premier choice. We can modify our existing platforms, or incorporate your requirements into a customized solution for prototyping and development. We are dedicated to maximizing customer satisfaction through on-time delivery of zero-defect products.

Dawn’s headquarters is a state-of-the-art, 42,000 square foot facility located in Fremont, California, in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Dawn’s product line features VPX power supplies, high-performance backplanes and powered enclosures in addition to SOSA-aligned products and multi-function accessories.

