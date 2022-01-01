Development Platforms Aligned to SOSA 1.0 from Elma

Military Embedded Systems

Elma’s all-new family of CompacFrames offers next-generation portable test platforms designed for accelerated development and test of plug-in cards (PICs) aligned to the SOSA Technical Standard 1.0 which adheres to the modular open systems approach (MOSA) embraced by the DOD. Available with either a 6- or 8-slot backplane, the card cage in the platform is tilted upwards by 5° for easier card access. 

The backplanes support the latest profiles found in the SOSA Technical Standard 1.0, with high-speed RF and optical I/O connectivity for development of next-generation, sensor-based defense systems. 

Standard features include:

  • Built-in power supply (option for VITA 62 plug-in PSUs)
  • PNT connection via SMA connectors
  • Front panel monitoring LEDs and test points
  • Accommodates both air- and conduction-cooled cards
  • Support of rear transition modules (RTMs)

An optional chassis manager enables the user to monitor the health of the platform, power and plug-in cards (PICs). For more information visit website.
 

