Development Platforms Aligned to SOSA 1.0 from Elma

Elma’s all-new family of CompacFrames offers next-generation portable test platforms designed for accelerated development and test of plug-in cards (PICs) aligned to the SOSA Technical Standard 1.0 which adheres to the modular open systems approach (MOSA) embraced by the DOD. Available with either a 6- or 8-slot backplane, the card cage in the platform is tilted upwards by 5° for easier card access.

The backplanes support the latest profiles found in the SOSA Technical Standard 1.0, with high-speed RF and optical I/O connectivity for development of next-generation, sensor-based defense systems.

Standard features include:

Built-in power supply (option for VITA 62 plug-in PSUs)

PNT connection via SMA connectors

Front panel monitoring LEDs and test points

Accommodates both air- and conduction-cooled cards

Support of rear transition modules (RTMs)

An optional chassis manager enables the user to monitor the health of the platform, power and plug-in cards (PICs).


