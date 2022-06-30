Military Embedded Systems

Elbit Systems awarded $548M for networked warfare capabilities to Asia-Pacific nation

News

June 30, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technical Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Illustration

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has been awarded a $548 million contract to supply multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities to an unidentified country in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, which will last four years, the company will provide an integrated solution that includes Elbit's TIGER-X networking middleware; the TORCH-X suite of airborne, land, and ship-borne command and control applications; and the E-LynX software-defined radio system in airborne, vehicular, handheld, and shipborne configurations.

Elbit Systems is also involved in networked warfare programs in Switzerland, Israel, the UK, Sweden, Canada, and others.

