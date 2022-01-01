Elma’s CMOSS & SOSA Aligned 12-Slot Development Platform

3U OpenVPX development platform is aligned with SOSA 1.0. It supports the latest profiles of both SOSA and CMOSS. Elma’s 3U 12-slot backplane slots include: 2 I/O intensive SBC, 7 primary payload, 1 radial clock, 2 switch and 2 power. Includes VITA 67.3 RF and optical I/O modules for high-speed connectivity.

This 3U OpenVPX development platform provides slot profiles aligned with the Sensor Open Standards Architecture™ (SOSA) Technical Reference Standard 1.0. It supports the latest profiles used to develop systems that follow the hardware requirements of both SOSA and CMOSS (C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards).

At the heart of the system is Elma’s 3U 12-slot OpenVPX backplane with the latest plug-in profiles (PICs) aligned to the SOSA standard 1.0 and CMOSS: 2 I/O-intensive SBC slots, 7 primary payload slots, 1 radial clock, 2 switch and 2 power slots. The backplane features VITA 67.3 RF and optical I/O modules for high-speed connectivity.

Streamline your development efforts and shorten your time to deployment. Payload boards are available as part of the platform. Choose from a growing ecosystem of processor, network, network timing and power supply modules designed to align with SOSA 1.0 and CMOSS.

