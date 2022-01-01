Elma’s CMOSS & SOSA Aligned 12-Slot Development Platform

Military Embedded Systems

3U OpenVPX development platform
3U OpenVPX development platform is aligned with SOSA 1.0. It supports the latest profiles of both SOSA and CMOSS. Elma’s 3U 12-slot backplane slots include: 2 I/O intensive SBC, 7 primary payload, 1 radial clock, 2 switch and 2 power. Includes VITA 67.3 RF and optical I/O modules for high-speed connectivity.

This 3U OpenVPX development platform provides slot profiles aligned with the Sensor Open Standards Architecture™ (SOSA) Technical Reference Standard 1.0. It supports the latest profiles used to develop systems that follow the hardware requirements of both SOSA and CMOSS (C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards).

At the heart of the system is Elma’s 3U 12-slot OpenVPX backplane with the latest plug-in profiles (PICs) aligned to the SOSA standard 1.0 and CMOSS: 2 I/O-intensive SBC slots, 7 primary payload slots, 1 radial clock, 2 switch and 2 power slots. The backplane features VITA 67.3 RF and optical I/O modules for high-speed connectivity.

Streamline your development efforts and shorten your time to deployment. Payload boards are available as part of the platform. Choose from a growing ecosystem of processor, network, network timing and power supply modules designed to align with SOSA 1.0 and CMOSS.

Features:

  • 12-slot OpenVPX backplane aligned with SOSA 1.0 & CMOSS profiles
    • Two versions: legacy and 12 Volt centric power rails
  • Elma’s built-in VITA 46.11 Chassis Manager for intelligent system health monitoring
  • Choice of slot guides for either conduction- or air-cooled boards or a mix of both
  • Front and rear fan trays with 12 VDC fans
  • Front panel on/off switch, reset switch, voltage LEDs and test points
  • Maintenance ports routed to connector on rear of backplane, brought out via breakout cable for board diagnostics and configuration
  • NVMRO and Zeroize Switches
  • AC operation with power cord
  • Choose from a range of Plug-In Cards (PICs) aligned with SOSA profiles
     
Elma Electronic

44350 S. Grimmer Blvd.
Fremont, California 94538
Website
