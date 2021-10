Gen 3 RFSoC 8-Channel A/D & D/A Module for SWaP

Measuring only 2.5 by 4 inches, the QuartzXM Model 6003 includes the circuitry needed to maximize the performance of the Gen 3 RFSoC. The Model 6003 can be used as a QuartzXM module, SOSA aligned 3U VPX, 3U VPX, PCIe and a SFF Rugged Enclosure.