GUEST BLOG: Why MRAM matters more than ever for military embedded systems

Blog

Processors, algorithms, and power constraints are frequently discussed in the military embedded systems arena. But memory is more than passive storage: Embedded systems for defense and aerospace applications need to react quickly, and the memory that keeps mission-critical work in motion doesn’t always get the credit it deserves.

That’s changing.

Defense systems are becoming increasingly autonomous and software-defined, so the role of memory is shifting from passive storage to an active enabler. Whether it’s a UAV [uncrewed aerial vehicle] collecting ISR [intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] data, a satellite responding to a software update from 400 miles above Earth, or a field-deployed system that can’t afford a single bit flip, memory performance is directly tied to mission success.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen how magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) is reshaping embedded design for defense and aerospace. It’s not just another nonvolatile memory – MRAM combines endurance, speed, data integrity, and nonvolatility in a single device.

That combination matters in the field.

Take an FPGA [field-programmable gate array]-based system. FPGAs are a natural fit for military platforms due to their flexibility, fast processing, and ability to be reprogrammed on the fly. Most FPGA needs configuration memory. In the past, that almost always meant NOR flash.

Here’s the problem: Flash writes are slow. Reconfiguring an FPGA with a 50-megabit bitstream might take over a minute. In contested environments, that’s a long time and a power draw that can’t always be justified. MRAM, by contrast, can complete that write in milliseconds. The energy savings are substantial. But just as important, the shorter write time narrows the window of vulnerability during reprogramming, helping to strengthen security in environments where every millisecond counts.

Radiation exposure is another persistent challenge. Traditional memory technologies, especially those that rely on storing electrical charge such as DRAM or flash, are susceptible to single-event upsets and latch-ups. MRAM stores data using magnetic states, giving it a natural resilience to radiation, without requiring full custom hardening. That’s one reason it’s been deployed in thousands of commercial satellites. Astro Digital, for instance, incorporates Everspin’s MRAM in its flight computer, the primary processor for its satellite systems.

We’re seeing growing interest in MRAM across airborne, spaceborne, and ground-based military systems. The common thread? A need for reliable data access under stress. This could result in wide temperature swings, sudden power loss, or prolonged operation without servicing. MRAM’s endurance, instant-on capability, and data retention were specifically designed to solve these problems.

Of course, no memory is one-size-fits-all. MRAM can't replace every memory type in defense systems. But in applications like over-the-air FPGA updates, secure configuration storage, or mission-critical data logging, it’s proving its value.

Supply-chain strategy is part of this conversation, too. Defense programs today face growing scrutiny around trust and traceability. That’s driving more interest in domestically sourced technologies. As the only U.S.-based manufacturer of MRAM, Everspin is seeing increased demand from customers looking to reduce dependency on higher risk production sources.

None of this changes the fact that system architects still face tight trade-offs between speed and endurance, power and size, performance and cost. But MRAM has earned its seat at the design table. For military systems operating at the edge of what’s possible, MRAM is a strategic enabler.

It’s time we start treating it that way.

David Schrenk is Vice President, Business Development, at Everspin Technologies.

Everspin Technologies www.everspin.com/