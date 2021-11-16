IC speeds up with the 100Gbs Ethernet and discloses the new ComEth4682e

Interface Concept is introducing the eagerly awaited ComEth4682e, being a 3U OpenVPX Ethernet switch that is 25/100Gb Ethernet capable. This switch has been developed for high-computing applications, including radar, sensor, electronic warfare, and network processing.

In addition to offer remarkable switching capabilities, Interface concept pushes the Ethernet speed to the limits by bringing 100Gbs Ethernet to system integrators, who benefit from a real technological edge when it comes to deal with performance in 3U VPX form-factor systems.

Based on the same design that led to the success of the well-known ComEth4582a, ComEth4590a and ComEth4591a Ethernet switches, Interface Concept has developed a high performance Layer3 switch with 10/25Gbs and 40/100Gbs Ethernet interfaces, ideally suited to be integrated in the most modern centralized systems.

The on-board latest generation’s Marvell integrated network processor can separate the Control and Data Planes by software, which is ideal to ensure highly secured 3U VPX systems. The switch features a total of 44 x 25Gbps SerDes: 32 lanes are routed to the rear VPX connectors as 1/10/25Gbs Ethernet ports or can be merged into 4-lane Fat Pipes to obtain 8 lanes as 40/100Gbs Ethernet ports. Likewise for the 12 optical fiber ports, they are routed to the front panel (MPO connector) as 1/10/25Gbs Ethernet ports or can be merged in set of 4 fibers to obtain 3 lanes as 40/100 Gbs Ethernet ports.

The ComEth4682e is consistent with the Interface Concept product strategy and benefits from the proven and expandable switchware network management application. It can be remotely configured by the switchware web interface, SNMP or CLI interfaces. “The ComEth4682e is a flexible, versatile and cost-effective high speed Ethernet switch solution that will definitely find its place in a huge number of embedded 3U VPX systems, including the ones aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard that may require separate Control and Data Planes ” said Frédéric Le Goff, Area Sales manager at Interface Concept.

Furthermore, the ComEth4682e perfectly completes the new stage of IC's 3U VPX product roadmap, including ARM and Intel-based SBC as well as FPGA boards. As part of its product policy, Interface Concept offers its boards in various operating temperature ranges, including standard, extended, rugged and conduction-cooled grades.

ComEth4682e main features