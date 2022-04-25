PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis Micro Systems’ 100Gb Ethernet SOSA aligned, 3U OpenVPX Development Kit

This week’s product, the Annapolis Micro Systems’ WILD 100 3U OpenVPX Development Kit, is aligned with the Open Group’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and is 100Gb Ethernet capable. Made in the USA, the kit is designed from the ground up to economically speed development of electronic warfare (EW) system applications.

With SOSA Reference Architecture, Edition 1.0 published, this commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) benchtop platform is timed to facilitate the rapid development and testing of systems that are aligned with this standard.

The stock kit includes a 3U Chassis, Backplane, secure Chassis Manager, FPGA Board with Gen 3 RFSoC Mezz Card, 100Gb Ethernet switch, single board computer (SBC), VITA blocks, and a MIL-DTL-38999 cable. A rugged ATR version will be available soon.

System Features

The system is front-loading and air-cooled system with conduction-cooled boards. The I/O-intensive single board computer leverages an Intel Xeon D-1559 processor, has 32G DRAM and features 60GB M.2 SSD/Linux – Standard. The kit has seven 3U OpenVPX slots with SOSA aligned backplane profiles:

One 14.6.11 payload

Three 14.6.11 empty payload (available for expansion)

One 14.2.16 I/O-intensive SBC

One 14.4.14 100Gb Ethernet switch

One VITA 62 power aupply – 12V-Heavy

It also has 25 Gbps Line Rates on Data and Expansion Planes:

25/40/100Gb Ethernet

SDR/DDR/QDR/EDR Infiniband

Gen 3/4 PCI Express

Custom protocols with as many as 25Gbps per lane

Chassis Management

SOSA-aligned and VITA 46.11 compliant

Xilinx UltraScale+ ZU5EG MPSoC running Linux for CHmC Processing Subsystem (PS) Programmable Logic subsystem (PL)

Integrated JTAG access/control from Chassis Manager to each slot External JTAG connection with SW selectable multiplexing from each slot Xilinx JTAG over ethernet via Chassis Manager



FPGA Processing

One Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA (XCVU7P)

One Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC EV Motherboard Controller (XCZU7EV)

VITA 46.11/SOSA IPMC Support

Gen 3 RFSoC Card mounted via WILD FMC+ (WFMC+) next generation IO site

100Gb Ethernet Switch

Separate Data and Control plane switches and control processors

As many as ten 40/100Gb and eight 1/10/25Gb Ethernet ports

40/100Gb Ethernet Data Plane Switch

1/10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet Control Plane Switch

Two Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Motherboard Controller (XCZU5EG)

Other features

Input power is 28VDC per MIL-STD-704F

VITA 66.5C and VITA 67.3C for payload slots

Integrated ultra-low skew AUXCLK/REFCLK radial distribution

Four MIL-DTL-38999 SOSA-aligned circular connectors with 19 RF connections, and one MIL-DTL-38999 Breakout Cable

LED Status Indicators

Multiple levels of hardware and software security

Standard application development support is delivered with all systems. There is also an optional full board support package (BSP) for the Chassis Manager. This BSP enables customization if needed of Zynq PS or PL and provides fast and robust HDL-based application development environment.

For more information, visit the Model 8257A page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: