PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SOSA aligned, multiprocessor solution leveraging NVIDIA GPU technology

This week’s product, the Abaco Systems’ SOSA aligned IPN254 6U OpenVPX multiprocessor solution, combines the latest GPU with the 9th generation Intel Xeon E CPU, formerly known as Coffee Lake Refresh (CFL-R), yielding maximum processing performance in a rugged, single VPX slot. The IPN254’s alignment and high-performance signal processing capability make it ideal for complex applications such as electronic warfare and radar systems.

This combination of GPU and CPU compute power translates into doing more with less, providing the ability to deliver more performance and throughput within the same size, weight, and power (SWaP) envelope. This can lead to lower cost and to lower overall system/platform SWaP-C(cost).

The IPN254 features the latest DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, capable of 4K at 120 Hz or even 5K at 60 Hz, providing support for the latest display standards. Leveraging a dual 40 GbE data plane, the IPN254 is able to move large amounts of data within the multiprocessor as well as around the wider IPN254 ecosystem.

Tech Refresh

An alternative version of the IPN254 provides a form/fit/function-compatible technology insertion solution for IPN252 users, at minimal cost and with minimal system disruption.

Security Features

The IPN254 also features the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ FPGA with advanced security capabilities such as encryption, physically un-clonable functions (PUF) and zeroization for securing customer applications and missions.

Other Features

Operating System (OS) Support for Linuz and Windows

64 GB DDR4 with ECC

32 MB Flash,

Up to 256 GB SSD (NVMe) S

Air Cooled and Conduction Cooled

Software: AXIS ImageFlex, AXIS EventView

For more information, visit the IPN254 page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

