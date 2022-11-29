PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: X-ES XCalibur4740 D-1700 processor-based 6U VPX-REDI Module

This week’s product, Extreme Engineering Solutions’ (X-ES’) XCalibur4740 6U VPX-REDI Module, is a single-board computer (SBC) based on the Intel D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. It is targeted at computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR), radar, and other mission-critical defense systems.

Intel Advantage

The Intel Xeon D-1700 processors are power-efficient System-on-Chip (SoC) packages with integrated 40 Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed connectivity. Offering significant improvements over existing Xeon D processors in terms of sheer processing power and memory density, Ice Lake-D technology is ideal for computationally heavy applications. With native temperature support between -40˚C and up to 85˚C enables embedded applications using these Intel Xeon D processors to excel in thermally challenging environments.

X-ES processor boards featuring the Intel Xeon D-1700 series products provide optimized computing performance with as many as 10 processor cores and as much as 48 GB of DDR4 memory in three channels all in one package. In addition to 40 Gigabit Ethernet and dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet, X-ES' LCC processor-based boards provide an XMC site and a Microsemi PolarFire FPGA for hosting custom.

More Speed Features

The XCalibur4740 provides incredible speed with two 40GBASE-KR4, two 1000BASE-X, and two 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates up to 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial through the backplane connectors.

The XCalibur4740 provides additional expansion capabilities by including two integrated XMC/PMC sites. These sites each include a x8 PCIe connection to the Intel Xeon D processor and X12d+X8d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors. Additionally, each mezzanine site offers a single PMC connector, which provides a build option for P64s or X38s to the VPX backplane connectors.

Security Features

The Xpedite4740 integrates SecureCOTS technology with a Microsemi PolarFire FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Other Features

SKUs available with native extended temperature support

Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX slot profiles

Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48

Two XMC sites with x8 PCIe Gen3 interfaces and rear I/O support

Two USB 2.0 ports

Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports

Wind River VxWorks BSP

X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL) BSP

Contact factory for SATA or PCIe Gen4 availability

Contact factory for availability of Green Hills INTEGRITY, QNX Neutrino, and LynuxWorks LynxOS BSPs, as well as Microsoft Windows drivers

For more information, visit the XCalibur4740 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

