PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: X-ES Xpedite7770 D-1700 processor-based 3U VPX-REDI Module

Story

This week’s product, Extreme Engineering Solutions’ (X-ES’) XPedite7770 3U VPX-REDI Module, is a single-board computer (SBC) based on the Intel D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. It is targeted at computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection such as Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), radar, and other mission-critical defense systems.

Intel Advantage

The Intel Xeon D-1700 processors are power-efficient System-on-Chip (SoC) packages with integrated 40 Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed connectivity. Offering significant improvements over existing Xeon D processors in terms of sheer processing power and memory density, Ice Lake-D technology is ideal for computationally heavy applications. With native temperature support between -40˚C and up to 85˚C and featuring high-density BGA packages, these processors are built to support rugged applications in more diverse conditions than ever before.

Xeon D-1700 series Low Core Count (LCC) products provide optimized computing performance in as many as 10 cores with three memory channels in a power-efficient package. These new processors come with full support from Intel’s Internet of Things Group (IOTG). Intel has committed to 15-year availability for this new family of processors, making them a reliable component in solutions for years to come.

More Speed Features

The XPedite7770 provides incredible speed with two 40GBASE-KR4 and one 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates as much as 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels and as many as 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial through the backplane connectors.

Security Features

The XPedite7770 integrates SecureCOTS technology with a Microsemi PolarFire FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Other Features

SKUs available with native extended temperature support

Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX slot profiles

Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48

Two x4 Gen3, one x4 Gen2, and two x2 Gen2 PCIe interfaces

Two USB 2.0 ports

Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports

Wind River VxWorks BSP

X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL) BSP

Contact factory for SATA or PCIe Gen4 availability

Contact factory for availability of Green Hills INTEGRITY, QNX Neutrino, and LynuxWorks LynxOS BSPs, as well as Microsoft Windows drivers

For more information, visit the XPedite7770 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: