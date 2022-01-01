Rugged Supercomputing within Military Vehicles

Military Embedded Systems

Rugged Supercomputing within Military VehiclesArtificial Intelligence (AI) compute capabilities in commercial datacenters have more than doubled with new innovations in GPU technologies.   Bringing these advances to the military sector requires expert electrical, structural, and thermal design capabilities.  Compute systems in battlefields undergo extremes in temperatures, vibration, and humidity while requiring top of the line reliability for mission-critical data handling. An effective solution must answer these environmental considerations while minimizing the size, weight, and power (SWaP) footprint of the product. Supercomputers deployed in datacenters, while powerful, are dependent upon the air-conditioned expansive racks where they typically reside. To bring these technologies to the battlefield, a ground up design is needed which specifically addresses the environment and limitations of its end application.

Featured Companies

One Stop Systems (OSS)

2235 Enterprise St, Suite #110
Escondido, CA 92029
Website
[email protected]
877-438-2724
