Single largest facility expansion for dedicated product manufacturing

Press Release

Lancaster, PA, February 2022 – Advanced Cooling Technologies (ACT), Inc. announced today that it has undergone an expansion at its Lancaster facility.

This will be the company’s largest facility expansion since its inception in 2003. The three-part expansion is highlighted by the acquisition of a 32,000 square foot area, which will be used as a dedicated, state-of-the-art aerospace product manufacturing space. ACT will quadruple the current hardware output to support continued growth in the aerospace market. ACT’s John Hartenstine, Vice President of Operations said “It’s the first of its kind, for both us [ACT] as well as the aerospace industry.” The company plans to make a formal announcement in the second quarter after construction has begun.

The second part of the expansion is to renovate the previous Red Rose Credit Union at the front entrance of the Burle Business Park. The third and final part of this expansion project is additional space for ACT’s Research and Development (RD) department to have a dedicated ITAR space and accommodate department growth. The department employs a total of twenty-six (26) engineers and is continuing to hire according to the company website. “We have outgrown our current office, laboratory, and production facilities and are excited to have found these new spaces in order to provide our employees with a better overall work environment.” Said Diane Baldassarre, Vice President of Administration.

The entire expansion project will make ACT’s total footprint 137,000 ft² in Lancaster, PA. ACT did acquire a company in York, PA (previously Tekgard, Inc.) in early 2021 that has an additional 60,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space. The York facility maintained existing operations, manufacturing ruggedized military and industrial thermal management equipment, and is beginning to integrate design and manufacturing capabilities of other products and technologies to best serve ACT’s growth.

Additionally, ACT is also announcing successful recertification for ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D. The Quality Management Systems (QMS) audit, performed by accredited registrar Intertek Testing Services, covers the design and manufacturing of ACT’s products and services for the aviation, space and defense industries along with all other terrestrial markets. The annual surveillance audit is an in-depth dive into many aspects of the manufacturing process, including Design Control, Management Responsibility, Customer Satisfaction, Contract Review, Quality Planning, Production Process Control and Purchasing. This re-certification ensures ACT is compliant to industry QMS standards.

ACT’s Quality certifications can be found at: https://www.1-act.com/act-quality/