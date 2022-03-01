SOSA aligned 3U backplane from Elma Electronic aimed at use in C5ISR, EW systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Elma Electronic photo.

FREMONT, Calif. Elma Electronic now offers a 3U 12-slot backplane aligned with The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard 1.0; the updated backplane is intended for high-speed signal processing needed by high-performance mission-critical C5ISR [command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] and EW [electronic warfare] systems.

According to the company's announcement, the new OpenVPX backplane sports a mix of plug-in card (PIC) slots that enable complex, high-speed signal processing and system development, supporting up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet. It also carries leading-edge VITA 67.3 connectors compatible with legacy VITA 67.1 and VITA 66.4 RF and optical I/O connectors, plus it provides the latest optical-fiber and RF connectivity. The backplane features precision network timing (PNT) and can integrate mixed-payload modules including SBCs, switches, radial clocks, and system expansion.

When the backplane is fitted with optical interfaces, the VPX architecture now supports higher overall bandwidths by augmenting the copper interconnects, allowing multiple fiber-optic interfaces per slot.

Pricing depends on configuration.