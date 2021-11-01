Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned platform accelerates development with a proven solution

Eletter Product


Speed Development, Lower Cost. Reduce risk with open standards.

8257ALearning a new standard can take time to understand and implement. The 8257A enables engineers to immediately start development in an easy-to-use, proven SOSA aligned single-slot desktop environment. It is specifically designed to accommodate Mercury’s Quartz® Model 5550 or 5553, eight-channel A/D and D/A converter 3U OpenVPX modules based on the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+ RF system-on-chip (RFSoC), both aligned with the recently released Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture 1.0. Prototyping in this environment helps determine system requirements and supports creation of IP and software that can ultimately be used in the deployed SOSA aligned system.

Download Datasheet

Featured Companies

Pentek, now part of Mercury

1 Park Way
Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458
Website
[email protected]
201-818-5900
Avionics
Stock photo.
News
Goshawk EW jamming system designed for GPS-degraded environments
More Avionics
Unmanned
DARPA photo.
News
UAV demoed airborne recovery in DARPA Gremlins test
More Unmanned
A.I.
HENSOLDT image.
News
AI-based decision making for military in development with the GhostPlay project
More A.I.
Comms
Mynaric photo.
News
CONDOR terminals to demo compatibility with SDA's satellite constellation
More Comms