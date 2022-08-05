Tackling Compute Intensive Requirements in Harsh Environments

This HPEC 3U VPX integrated system is intended for use in addressing demanding compute intensive applications in rugged environments. The board set includes 5 high-performance Intel Xeon processors providing approximately 2.688TFLOPs of computational power to meet the high bandwidth signal I/O requirements in today’s mission critical deployments. For applications requiring higher bandwidth, XMC expansion sites can add GPGPU capability to each processor that enable system performance to ramp up to over 5TFOPs of total computational power taking into consideration total heat dissipation. Each SBC sub-system has Data and Control plane connections to a 10/40 GigE switch with layer 2 and 3 management that supports network configuration management for optimal network performance.



The system maintains SOSA profile alignment for SBC upgrades that address future evolutionary technology requirements. The front panel can be configured to provide an ample I/O complement with Gigabit Ethernet Fiber or copper data interconnect availability via 38999 connectors. The packaging design leverages LCR’s 600 Series AoC3U-620 air over conduction ATR chassis for VITA 48.2 conduction cooled modules and supports 6 payload slots and 2 VITA 62 power supplies. The chassis is designed to accommodate best-in-class 3U CMOSS and SOSA aligned payloads to meet mission needs with minimal time to theater. At LCR, our experienced and engaging engineering team will work with you to ensure mission success. LCR program managers are experienced professionals who provide effective management from program start to finish.

Five Intel Xeon E processors with 518GFLOPs performance each

Scalable GPGPU subsystem via SBC XMC expansion sites

40Gigabit layer 2/3 Ethernet Switch for fiber or copper I/O

6 payload and 2 VITA 62 PSU slots

Custom application specific I/O panel

Rugged design based on LCR AoC3U 600 Series chassis

Cooling for up to 460W of total dissipated power

