Tactical data link market to be driven in part by demand for unmanned, study says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

NORTHBROOK, Ill. The global market for tactical data links, estimated at $8.1 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2027, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during that span, according to a research report from MarketsandMarkets, "Tactical Data Link Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, EW, Radio Communication), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), Component, Frequency, Data Link Type, Point of Sale, Military Standard, Region -- Forecast to 2027.”

According to the study authors, growth in the market is slated to be driven by several factors, including an increase in orders for customized communication-on-the-move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles, in addition to the mounting of the defense budgets for militaries in emerging countries.

In terms of market share by region, North America led the tactical data link market in 2022, with the U.S. accounting for the largest share of the regional market; according to the study, one of the major factors driving the U.S. and Canadian demand is increased call for unmanned aerial systems (UASs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). The major tactical data link market players in North America are L3Harris Technologies, Honeywell International, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, and ViaSat.

For additional information, visit the MarketsandMarkets website.