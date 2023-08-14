TEWS Technologies' Advanced FPGA Solution Empowers a Range of Digital and Analog Applications

Press Release

HALSTENBEK, Germany, August 2023. TEWS Technologies, a leader in designing and building turn-key, embedded interface solutions, unveiled its latest innovative FPGA solution, the TXMC637. A standard single-width Switched Mezzanine Card (XMC) compatible module, it introduces unparalleled adaptability for digital and analog applications. This groundbreaking module will transform complex industrial processes, ensuring a high level of precision, speed, and adaptability in managing them

TXMC637 brings forward an adaptable industrial-grade platform for precision process management

Technology Highlights

• User configurable FPGA (AMD Artix™ 7) for flexible application use

• Up to 32 ADC input channels with 16-bit resolution and up to 1 MSPS programmable gain

• 16 DAC output channels configurable for varying voltage levels

• 32 programmable ESD-protected TTL lines for versatile digital interfacing

• Integrated 512 Mbytes, 16-bit wide DDR3L SDRAM for high-speed memory access

"The TXMC637 was conceived with flexibility and performance in mind,” noted Jan Zimmermann, General Manager of TEWS Technologies. “Its highly configurable nature allows it to seamlessly adapt to a multitude of digital and analog tasks, creating efficiencies in processes that can lead to significant time and cost savings."

The TXMC637 provides a user configurable FGPA based on the AMD Artix™ 7 and is packed with 32 ADC input channels, providing single-ended or differential mode operation with a 16-bit resolution and speed as fast as 1 MSPS. Its programmable gain amplifier enables a full-scale input voltage range of up to +/-10.24V. For digital interfacing, it offers 32 programmable ESD-protected TTL lines. The device boasts an integrated 512 Mbytes, 16-bit wide DDR3L SDRAM that ensures high-speed memory access.

Included are 16 DAC output channels, based on the Dual 16-bit AD5547 DAC.. They offer configurable single-ended bipolar analog outputs. The system also provides 64 FPGA I/Os for customer-specific I/O extension or inter-board communication.

With its cutting-edge features, the TXMC637 finds its applications across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, IT, and automation. Its in-built flexibility and robust features make it a solution of choice for complex process-management tasks.

User applications for the TXMC637 with Artix™ 7 FPGA can be developed using the AMD Vivado™ design tool. TEWS offers a well-documented FPGA Board Reference Design. It includes an constraint file with all necessary pin assignments and basic timing constraints. The FPGA Board Reference Design covers the main functionalities of the board.

TEWS Technologies is an Elite Certified AMD Adaptive Computing Partner and offers FPGA Design and Integration services for all its FPGA solutions. The engineering team specializes in designing highly optimized FPGA designs and has extensive experience in minimizing FPGA gate usage. Having the FPGA custom designed according to the customer’s needs avoids overhead and delays leading to a reduction of costs for the customer.

For more information, visit the TXMC637 product page, www.tews.com or email [email protected].

Get our updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tewstechnologies

#

About TEWS Technologies.

TEWS Technologies is a privately held company with over 40 years of experience in designing and building turnkey, embedded interface solutions. The company provides OEM and large government customers with an industry-leading range of internal expertise, including complete engineering and manufacturing services, as well as software support for leading real-time operating systems.