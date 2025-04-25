SOSA e-Book: Leading editorial on the impact of the SOSA Technical Standard in military applications

Military Embedded Systems

April 25, 2025

The Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard was developed by the SOSA Consortium now in its 10th year. The SOSA Technical Standard is an example of a modular open systems approach (MOSA) mandated by the DoD for new programs and upgrades.


The SOSA Technical Standard is arguably the fastest growing standard within the U.S. defense industry as the new members join the consortium each month and defense programs demand more SOSA content in their requirements. That industry enthusiasm and support for the SOSA approach is why we have compiled this SOSA e-Book to bring you exclusive SOSA content from the pages of Military Embedded Systems and the SOSA Special Edition on how SOSA is changing the way the DoD procures and develops technology for electronic warfare, radar, signals intelligence (SIGINT), communications, and other mission critical defense applications.

In this e-Book readers will learn from content such as:

  • An exclusive interview with SOSA Consortium Co-founder Patrick Collier on the status of the SOSA Technical Standard, the SOSA conformance process, and more.
  • A feature on how the SOSA Technical Standard benefits electronic warfare systems members discussing the technical standard’s success, small-business advantages, and more
  • Commentary on how MOSA and the SOSA Technical Standard are gaining momentum in the Department of Defense
  • Articles on how SOSA Technical Standard is enabling radar and UAS designs

Download the SOSA e-Book to learn more.

April 25, 2025

April 24, 2025

April 24, 2025

April 25, 2025

