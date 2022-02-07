Greene Tweed Offers Fusion 665 to Meet New AMS7410 Specification

Press Release

Lansdale, PA – Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance sealing solutions and engineered components, announces that its Fusion 665 ultra-low-temperature and chemically-resistant fluorocarbon (FKM) elastomer meets and exceeds the new AMS7410 Aerospace Material Specification (AMS) requirements.

AMS7410 addresses the low temperature short-comings of previous FKM elastomers that have historically struggled to provide reliable low temperature seal performance down to -65°F (-54°C) and below.

Greene Tweed’s Fusion 665 boasts a broad temperature range (-70°F to 450°F/-57°C to 232°C), extremely low compression set, excellent chemical compatibility and abrasion resistance. These attributes lead to outstanding low-temperature leakage control without compromising high-temperature performance, which is particularly valuable in aircraft engine and hydraulic system seal applications.

Where comparable materials such as traditional fluorocarbon (FKM), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) and fluorosilicone (FVMQ) suffer from leakage and early failure, Fusion® 665 thrives. It is available in a wide range of sealing products, please visit www.gtweed.com for more information.