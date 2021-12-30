Military Embedded Systems

Thermal wrap for hypersonic weapons in development with Dynetics

News

December 30, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Dynetics image.

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has won a contract to develop Hypersonic Thermal Protection System (TPS) prototypes for the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO).

According to the company, the $478.6 million cost-plus-fixed fee award is also to support materials research and novel inspection and acceptance criteria. RCCTO estimates Dynetics will complete the program by November 2027.

The TPS is designed to shield elements of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon system and the Navy Conventional Prompt Strike system from extreme environments seen during flight. The development of the hypersonic weapon systems is a joint effort between the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.

Officials claim that Dynetics is developing the TPS technology in conjunction with industry partners. This award is intended to transfer the TPS supplier base from government to industry and allows for expansion of advanced material development. The TPS system will be developed in Alabama.

Featured Companies

Dynetics

1002 Explorer Blvd
Huntsville, AL 35806
Website
(256) 964-4000
Categories
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Artist concept: DARPA
News
UUV performers chosen for Phase 2 of DARPA Manta Ray program
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Dynetics image.
News
Thermal wrap for hypersonic weapons in development with Dynetics
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI-powered image dataset generator goal of VISIMO Air Force contract
More A.I.
Comms
Joel Rivera-Camacho/Unsplash
News
"Internet of Military Things" could serve as force multiplier, study finds
More Comms