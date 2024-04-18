Military Embedded Systems

Time-Sensitive Networking: Transforming Military Networks for Enhanced Performance and Reliability

Whitepaper

April 18, 2024

Time-Sensitive Networking: Transforming Military Networks for Enhanced Performance and Reliability

The military has an insatiable demand for sensor data, with sensors being added in every application from ground to air to sea to space. More and more data is being collected every day, making it difficult for systems and decision makers to keep up. 


In this white paper, system architects and design engineers will learn:

  • How military requirements for real-time data processing and sensor fusion are driving networking innovation
  • Data overload challenges in military networks and the critical importance of deterministic data transmission for mission-critical applications
  • What TSN is, how it contrasts with traditional networking protocols, and how it can enable military sensor fusion goals in aviation and ground platforms
  • How TSN enables prioritization of different types of nodes on a network (with their related data packets) –supporting different prioritization and latency requirements
  • The alignment of TSN with open architectures

Featured Companies

DornerWorks

3445 Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE
Grand Rapids, Minnesota 49546
Website
[email protected]
616.245.8369
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.