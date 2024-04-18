Time-Sensitive Networking: Transforming Military Networks for Enhanced Performance and Reliability

Time-Sensitive Networking: Transforming Military Networks for Enhanced Performance and ReliabilityWhitepaper
April 18, 2024
The military has an insatiable demand for sensor data, with sensors being added in every application from ground to air to sea to space. More and more data is being collected every day, making it difficult for systems and decision makers to keep up.
In this white paper, system architects and design engineers will learn:
- How military requirements for real-time data processing and sensor fusion are driving networking innovation
- Data overload challenges in military networks and the critical importance of deterministic data transmission for mission-critical applications
- What TSN is, how it contrasts with traditional networking protocols, and how it can enable military sensor fusion goals in aviation and ground platforms
- How TSN enables prioritization of different types of nodes on a network (with their related data packets) –supporting different prioritization and latency requirements
- The alignment of TSN with open architectures
Featured Companies
DornerWorks
Grand Rapids, Minnesota 49546